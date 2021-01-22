Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $317,659.38 and $5,860.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00065826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00574058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00043530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.99 or 0.04256642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016516 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

