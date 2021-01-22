Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (BGHL.L) (LON:BGHL) Shares Down 0.9%

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (BGHL.L) (LON:BGHL)’s share price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27). 35,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 21,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.20 ($0.28).

The stock has a market cap of £2.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 194.98, a current ratio of 195.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.94.

About Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (BGHL.L) (LON:BGHL)

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited is a closed-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management, LP. It invests in a fund which invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (BGHL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (BGHL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.