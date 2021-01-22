BOX Token (BOX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $48.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $803,105.79 and $48.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.58 or 0.00343474 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.