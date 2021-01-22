Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,965. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $870,288.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $516,929.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6,460.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 228,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

