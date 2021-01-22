Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 1,649 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

JNJ stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $164.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

