Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 157 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,884.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,760.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,622.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.72.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.