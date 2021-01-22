Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Shares Gap Up to $10.03

Shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.03, but opened at $11.03. Brainsway shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 970 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brainsway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $106.36 million, a P/E ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Brainsway Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.49% of Brainsway at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

