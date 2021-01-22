Brian Elton Acquires 244,736 Shares of Veris Limited (VRS.AX) (ASX:VRS) Stock

Veris Limited (VRS.AX) (ASX:VRS) insider Brian Elton acquired 244,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$19,089.41 ($13,635.29).

Brian Elton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Brian Elton bought 14,500 shares of Veris Limited (VRS.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,015.00 ($725.00).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,355.33.

Veris Limited provides surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services in Australia. The company's Veris Australia segment provides cadastral, civil and construction, and engineering surveying, as well as 3D spatial services, such as lidar, 3D laser scanning, ground penetrating radar, mobile laser scanning, and hydrographic surveys.

