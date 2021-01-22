Bridge Protocol Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Protocol has a market cap of $337,157.27 and $856.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bridge Protocol is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bridge Protocol is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io

