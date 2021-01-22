BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,871.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $1,357,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,563. 40.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 95,934 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $66.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.82. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

