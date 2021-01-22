Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.48 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will post sales of $336.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $344.52 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $520.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

NYSE BFAM opened at $159.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $4,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,034,680.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $57,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,740 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,882 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.