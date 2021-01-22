Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 3.3% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,952,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,074,984. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a PE ratio of -586.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

