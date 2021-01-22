Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,286 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after buying an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,962,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,316,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,126,000 after buying an additional 776,505 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,952,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,074,984. The firm has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a PE ratio of -586.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

