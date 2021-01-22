Brokerages Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce $265.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.70 million and the highest is $270.70 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $253.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 295.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

