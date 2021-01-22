Brokerages Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.29 Million

Analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to announce $148.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.10 million to $148.49 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $159.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $554.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $554.00 million to $554.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $586.91 million, with estimates ranging from $586.60 million to $587.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million.

FRGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 34.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 23,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $461,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 268.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 44,931 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 125.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 37,407 shares during the period.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $397.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.16.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

