Brokerages Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. First Merchants posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised shares of First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Merchants by 2.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in First Merchants by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

FRME stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.30. 189,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,756. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.32.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.