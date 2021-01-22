Brokerages Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report $150.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.57 million and the highest is $150.82 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $186.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $626.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.57 million to $626.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $635.79 million, with estimates ranging from $614.09 million to $663.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSK. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 107.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 328.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.