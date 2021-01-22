Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.69. Garmin posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Garmin stock opened at $123.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.07. Garmin has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after buying an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Garmin by 5,701.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after buying an additional 318,819 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Garmin by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after buying an additional 217,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Garmin by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,924,000 after buying an additional 196,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Garmin by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after buying an additional 194,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.