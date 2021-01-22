Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $960.40 million and the highest is $1.17 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

HLT stock opened at $108.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of -93.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.77. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $116.73.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

