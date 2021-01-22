Brokerages Anticipate Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) to report sales of $13.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.30 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $17.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $46.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $47.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $60.36 million, with estimates ranging from $58.60 million to $62.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,318,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Neuronetics by 76.5% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.49.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

