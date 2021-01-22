Brokerages Anticipate PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Brokerages forecast that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will post sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 billion. PBF Energy reported sales of $6.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $15.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Energy.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. US Capital Advisors downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in PBF Energy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF opened at $8.29 on Friday. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $995.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Energy (PBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.