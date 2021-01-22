Brokerages Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to report ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to ($3.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Relmada Therapeutics.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 111,794 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 36,728 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,874. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $593.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.53.
About Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.
Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.