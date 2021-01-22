Brokerages Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to report ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to ($3.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $90,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,450.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,951,000 after purchasing an additional 111,794 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 36,728 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,874. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $593.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

