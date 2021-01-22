Brokerages Anticipate StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for StoneCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.31. StoneCo posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StoneCo will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover StoneCo.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $173.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 140166 upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 254,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 59,112 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in StoneCo by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 130.62 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $87.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

