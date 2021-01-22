Brokerages Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.39 Million

Brokerages expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to post $52.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.22 million and the lowest is $50.81 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $133.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $238.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $239.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $339.34 million, with estimates ranging from $305.19 million to $377.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1,694.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,476,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 14.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,427,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,323,000 after buying an additional 436,491 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,664,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 94,858 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 10.6% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,576,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 247,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $919.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $12.14.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

