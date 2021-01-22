Brokerages Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.09. Zynex reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of ZYXI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.52. 12,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,309. Zynex has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Zynex by 383.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex in the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.