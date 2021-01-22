Brokerages Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce $43.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.20 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $177.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.61 million to $178.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $178.70 million, with estimates ranging from $175.39 million to $181.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

CTRE opened at $22.71 on Friday. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 353,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 159,021 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,063,000 after buying an additional 95,805 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

