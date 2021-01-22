Brokerages Expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $927.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to post $927.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $955.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $889.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DoorDash.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Barclays started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

DoorDash stock opened at $190.89 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $135.38 and a 12 month high of $221.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.34.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

