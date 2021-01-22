Brokerages Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.17). Green Plains posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($2.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 176.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 632,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $5,402,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 39.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $868,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.