Brokerages Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,015. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

