Brokerages Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. Healthpeak Properties posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,015. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
