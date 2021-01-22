Brokerages Expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will announce sales of $2.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.12 billion. Mplx reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,909. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,500.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

