Brokerages Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $313.62 Million

Brokerages expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce $313.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.40 million and the highest is $315.84 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $259.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6,724.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,272,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,443 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1,245.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 776,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 718,672 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 619,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 250.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 411,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 293,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.