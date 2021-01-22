Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce sales of $3.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.95 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.50 million, with estimates ranging from $11.41 million to $41.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $2.72 on Friday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

