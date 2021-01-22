Brokers Issue Forecasts for Komatsu Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Komatsu in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Komatsu’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KMTUY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Komatsu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $29.33 on Friday. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

