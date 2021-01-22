Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.80. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.11.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,655,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

