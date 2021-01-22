Brokers Set Expectations for Fastenal’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $3,031,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,973,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 86.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

