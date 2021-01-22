Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Increased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 2.4% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,984,000 after purchasing an additional 326,359 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 465.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,048.26 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

