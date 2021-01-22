Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Position Raised by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

NYSE BEPC traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $58.67. 506,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,410. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.868 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.