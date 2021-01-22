Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B) Shares Down 0.5%

Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) (NASDAQ:BF/B)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.01 and last traded at $72.84. Approximately 895,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $73.19.

Separately, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B) presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1795 per share. This is a positive change from Brown-Forman Co. (BF-B)’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

