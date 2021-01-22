Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to Issue $0.27 Dividend

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) declared a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend payment by 23.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.37. The company had a trading volume of 115,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,352. The company has a market cap of $666.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $40.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

