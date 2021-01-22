Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The company has a market cap of $663.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMTC. Stephens raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,951.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael Laplante bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

