BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.41

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.41 and traded as high as $139.60. BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at $136.00, with a volume of 14,174,591 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £13.49 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.41.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

