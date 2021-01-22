BTC Lite Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 67.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, BTC Lite has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $66,961.75 and $29.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00069664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00584918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00044537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.86 or 0.04293562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016855 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.