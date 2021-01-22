BTC Lite Reaches Market Cap of $139,671.01 (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 226.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. BTC Lite has a market cap of $139,671.01 and approximately $26.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00066125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.51 or 0.00582791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00043519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,313.94 or 0.04062091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016318 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.