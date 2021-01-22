Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $17.91 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,530 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 7.3% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 23,289 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $11,636,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $224.97 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.74 and its 200 day moving average is $213.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

