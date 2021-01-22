Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.34

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $4.65. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 208,601 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,355,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.5% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 149,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

