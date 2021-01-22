Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.36.

BURL traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $271.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.44. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 329,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,267,000 after purchasing an additional 74,476 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

