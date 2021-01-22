Burst (BURST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Burst has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $20,916.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,113,695,134 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

