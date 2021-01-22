Busey Wealth Management Acquires 3,153 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after buying an additional 1,320,224 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,773 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after purchasing an additional 949,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after purchasing an additional 933,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.73 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $164.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $425.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

