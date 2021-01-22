BWS Financial Comments on Iridium Communications Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. BWS Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IRDM. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,426.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,979,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,111 shares in the company, valued at $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 69,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 100,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

