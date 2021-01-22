Bytecoin (BCN) Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Bytecoin has a market cap of $31.04 million and approximately $32,606.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.50 or 0.00423626 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000809 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

